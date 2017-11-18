A worker at a Coral Gables hotel is dead after trying to stop a carjacking from taking place.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Courtyard by Marriott Miami Coral Gables, which is located at the 2000 block of South LeJeune Road.

According to official sources, a hotel shuttle operator was unloading some luggage when a man jumped into the driver’s seat. As the employee went to stop him, the driver purposely ran over the worker.

That man was pronounced dead.

The suspect did not get very far, as police were able to track down the van at Flagler Street and Northwest 8th Avenue.

Officials told NBC 6 that someone is in police custody.

Police are now investigating this case, as they are ruling it a homicide.