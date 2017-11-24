Coffee May Carry Health Benefits, Scientists Say

Don’t feel guilty about pouring that third cup of coffee today – turns out, drinking the steaming cup o’Joe may actually be beneficial to your health.

Researchers in the UK have found that drinking three to four cups of coffee a day can lower the risks of liver disease, diabetes, dementia and certain cancers. To carry out the study, scientists at the University of Southampton pooled the results of more than 200 studies on Java.

The study, which was published in the British Medical Journal, also found that coffee drinkers appear to have lower risks for heart disease.

The only exception to the study’s findings was women who are at a higher risk for broken bones, or women who are pregnant.