A man was arrested after allegedly making his father sit in a seat covered in feces and urine.

According to police in Central Florida, they were called to Scott Winkler’s home, where Winkler was taking care of Jerry Winkler, his father.

Police said they were called to the scene after receiving reports of a sick elderly male.

Once police entered the home, they saw that Jerry was sitting in a chair covered in feces and urine.

Jerry was loaded into an ambulance to be taken to the hospital. Officials said Jerry reeked of feces and rotting flesh. He was also thin and appeared to be malnourished.

Once police entered the home, they noticed that the chair was sinking in the center and appeared as if someone had been sitting in it for a long period of time.

Officials said there was so much feces and urine on the chair that it began to spill over to the floor. Police also found a hamburger that fell into the fecal matter.

Police also found half eaten food around the house, dirty dishes, a broken stove and an empty refrigerator with dead bugs at the bottom of it.

Police said that Scott left his father in the chair for 16 days.

Scott told police that he would feed his father, but he refused to eat. He also said he couldn’t bathe his father, because he was verbally abusive towards him.

Scott was arrested and charged with neglect against an elderly person.