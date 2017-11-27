Carlton Butler, 22, died in Fort Bragg on Saturday. He was from North Miami Beach and served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army.

The U.S. Army has launched an investigation into the death of 22-year-old paratrooper Spc. Carlton Butler, from North Miami Beach, who died in his Fort Bragg, N.C., barracks.

Butler was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and served as an infantryman at B Company, 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, Army Times reported.

Butler died on Saturday, Lt. Col. Graham White said.

"With a heavy heart, I report the passing of a fellow 2-Panther Paratrooper, Specialist Carlton Butler," White, commander of the 2nd Batallion, 505th PIR, wrote in a Facebook post. "I humbly ask for your discretion, patience, and decorum while investigators piece together the circumstances surrounding Specialist Butler’s untimely death."

White said that Butler's "positive spirit and team-first mentality" immediately made an impact when he arrived in December 2014.

"Carlton was a patriotic, energetic, and motivated young man, who – just recently – had been promoted up to a Gun Team Leader position in Bravo Company, a position he rightly earned," White added. "Families like ours must rally together in times of need and sustain one another when times are tough. This is one of those times."