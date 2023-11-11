A fire at an abandoned building in Florida City expected to shut down a portion of US-1 

A fire at an abandoned building in Florida City is forcing Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to close down a portion of the US-1 for several hours as crews continue to monitor the structure.

The fire started at 326 SE 1st Avenue on Saturday morning and required firefighters to upgrade the incident to a second-alarm fire due to the heavy smoke and flames.

Fire rescue reported that there were no injuries and that the fire is now under control but that over 20 MDFR units are still on scene working to extinguish hot spots.