A Fire Ripped Through a Home in Davie Sunday; Police Investigating

By Kim Wynne

Davie Fire Rescue crews battled a fire at a home in Davie Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at 4800 S Pine Island Road, all residents were safely evacuated and there are no reported injuries, Davie Fire Rescue said.

“They were met with a lot of fire in the back of the structure underneath the flooring and in the ceiling space,” said Battalion Chief Kenneth Cox of Davie Fire Department

Cox says the homeowners were already out of the house by the time crews got there.

“There were no victims,” Cox said. “We only have two people who live in the home and one animal.”

James Polites lives next door.

“I went outside to put out the recycle into the garbage,” Polites said. “I opened up my back door and the smoke was so thick I could barely see where the garbage was.”

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

