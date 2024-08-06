A free Back-To-School event hosted by Miami Kids Magazine offers free vision tests, glasses, backpacks and school supplies to the community.

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 invite you to Miami Kids Magazine’s Back to School Bash and After School Fair, Saturday, August 10th from 11am-1:30pm at the Shops at Sunset Place, located at 5701 Sunset Drive Miami, FL 33143. Join in the fun as we transition from summer to the excitement of a new school year.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be given out while supplies last. Free kids eye exams and glasses available when prescribed. Provided by The Florida Heiken’s Children's Vision Program. For appointments, please call ahead: 305-856-9830.

Special guests of honor include Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Dr. Jose Dotres, Miami-Dade County School Board Chair Mari-Tere Rojas and former school board member Dr. Larry Feldman.

Enjoy an event packed with interactive activities, face painting, photo booth, games, arts and crafts station and surprises. As well as photo opportunities with Sharky, the Miami Kids Magazine Mascot and educational booths, including an After School Fair with special discounts on many programs. Plus giveaways for a chance to win tickets to many attractions in Florida, including Crayola Experience in Orlando, Disney on Ice, and more.

This Back-To-School event is sponsored by: The Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, The Health Channel, South Florida PBS, A1A Behavioral Health, Bakerly, EDFED, Rotary Club of Miami, NBC6 and Telemundo 51.

Miami Kids Magazine wants to ensure that our students are excited, prepared and ready to get back to school! The event is specially designed to bring smiles to kids of all ages, so bring your little ones and get ready for a fantastic back-to-school time! For more information, please contact miamikidsmagazine@gmail.com.