‘A Nightmare': Survivor Recalls Catastrophic Haiti Earthquake 13 Years Later

Survivors of the catastrophic 2010 earthquake in Haiti are joining community leaders in South Florida Thursday to mark 13 years since the tragedy.

The magnitude-7 earthquake caused widespread death and devastation across the island nation, with a death toll of at least 160,000, a number many believe was thousands higher.

Reginald Delva recalled being in his office in Port-au-Prince the afternoon of Jan. 12, 2010, when the floor beneath him began to give way.

"I knew exactly when the ground started shaking, I knew what it was," Delva said.

Delva said the capital city, close to the quake's epicenter, was nearly decimated.

"It was nightmare, it was like a bomb had hit the area," he said.

At an event commemorating the tragedy Thursday morning, local leaders reiterated their support for Haiti amid crises both natural and political.

"We hope that the community will never forget the fact that our neighbors in Haiti have been dealing with tragedy, multiple tragedies for some years and that they continue to need our support," Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said. "And it’s important for us not to forget them, not to forget the contributions of Haitian Americans in our community."