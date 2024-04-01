Abortion rights supporters hopeful over Amendment 4 on ballot despite 6-week ban

Supporters of abortion rights in Florida were disappointed with the Supreme Court clearing the way for the state to ban the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy but applauded the court’s decision under a separate ruling for voters to decide in November whether they want to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution.

The court, which was reshaped by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, ruled 6-1 to uphold the state's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, meaning a ban on six weeks could soon take effect.

“Today’s rulings prove exactly what is at stake at the ballot box,” said Nikki Fried, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party. “Florida is now home to one of the strictest abortion bans in the country — a ban so extreme that most women won’t even know they’re pregnant before they pass the cutoff date."

But come November, that ban could be reversed at the polls. Under a separate 4-3 ruling, voters in Florida will decide whether to approve Amendment 4, which would protect abortion rights and allow women a right to the procedure to the point of fetal viability — often considered around 24 weeks of pregnancy — and even later, if a healthcare provider finds it is needed to protect the life of the mother.⁠

“This November, it’s not just access to safe, legal abortion that’s on the line — it’s access to emergency medical care, medication abortion and contraception for the millions of women who depend on it each year," Fried said.

The ruling could give Democrats a boost in the polls in a state that used to be a toss-up in presidential elections. While many voters aren’t enthusiastic about a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, it could inspire more abortion rights advocates to cast a ballot. Trump won Florida four years ago.

"We must vote yes on this amendment to keep the government out of our exam rooms and make sure Florida families and the doctors who treat them can make the decisions that are right for them," said Lauren Brenzel, the campaign director of Yes on 4.

Those against the ballot measure believe approving Amendment 4 would lead to "abortion on demand."

"It has no limits, no restrictions, it allows abortion up to the point of viability, viability is undefined, that is up to the health care worker — that term is also undefined, so it’s vague," said Anthony Verdugo of the Christian Family Coalition.

Florida will now be one of several states where voters could have a direct say on abortion questions this year.