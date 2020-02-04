Lottery to be Held for $10 ‘Hamilton’ Tickets in Miami

If you have yet to see the Broadway sensation Hamilton but are reluctant to spend hundreds on tickets, now might be your chance: a digital lottery will take place for every showing in Miami, and winners will be able to purchase tickets for the price of two cups of coffee.

On Tuesday, show producer Jeffery Seller and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts announced the lotteries would begin with the show's first performance on February 18th and take place for each performance until the last one on March 15th.

Tickets for Hamilton at the Adrienne Arsht Center currently start a $99. But 40 lottery winners per show will be able to purchase admission for just $10 a head.

The lottery for the first show will open at 11 a.m. on February 16, two days before the performance. Subsequent lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance. Here are instructions on how to enter:

Visit the official lottery website here to register online.

Alternatively, you can register via the official Hamilton app, available for all iOS and Android devices.

For each performance, the lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior and close for entry at 9 a.m. one day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. the day before the performance via e-mail and SMS.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter.

Each winner may purchase up to two tickets. Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day before the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Those not claimed by 4 p.m. will be forfeited.

Lottery tickets can be picked up at will call beginning two hours before the performance with a valid photo ID. They are void if resold.

Participants must be 18 years or older to participate and must have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

All sales of lottery tickets are final, and there will be no refunds or exchanges.

Hamilton's music, book and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, inspired by Ron Chernow's 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton. The show premiered at the Public Theater Off-Broadway on February 17, 2015. It was consistently sold out.

Eventually the show was transferred to the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, where it received strikingly high box office sales. It went on to receive a record-setting 16 nominations at the 2016 Tony Awards as well as a 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Adrienne Arscht Center described the show as "the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education."