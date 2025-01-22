Advocacy groups detail rights immigrants have after President Trump's plan for ICE raids

After signing several executive orders relating to border security, President Donald Trump's plan for several raids on Tuesday did not come to fruition but in an abundance of caution, several advocacy groups are making sure immigrants know what options they have.

A press conference was held on Wednesday in Miami by the Florida Immigration Coalition and other groups to detail the rights and resources immigrants have available if they feel threatened by immigration officers that visit their homes or workplaces.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday said it was ending a policy that restricted Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ ability to arrest undocumented people at sensitive locations, which include houses of worship, schools and hospitals.

According to the Associated Press, the Justice Department is directing its federal prosecutors to investigate any state or local officials who stand in the way of beefed-up enforcement of immigration laws under the Trump administration.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The administration also shut down the White House's Spanish-language page and related social media accounts.