After Hammocks HOA saga, Miami-Dade wants more oversight for homeowners associations

Miami-Dade County leaders want more oversight and regulations for homeowners associations and are hoping it could become law – meaning if there’s a problem, the sheriff’s office can investigate.

“It is wonderful, it is extraordinary," said Ana Danton, a Hammocks HOA homeowner. "Homeowners need all the help they can get."

If Danton could make Miami-Dade County's HOA proposal a law herself, she would.

As a homeowner in the Hammocks, Danton understands what can happen in a worst-case scenario with HOA mismanagement. A yearslong investigation revealed the alleged massive theft of funds from the Hammocks Home Owners Association.

“But it took five years. You know how many people lost their homes in five years?" Danton said. "You know how many people they just finished working, and when they wake up, they owe the association $500 more monthly?"

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office launched a multi-year, multi-million dollar investigation into the Hammocks HOA, alleging fraud and conspiracy, and several people faced charges.

“The Hammocks was the largest organized crime bust, I think, since the 1980s as a state, and really as a county," said Republican Rep. Juan Carlos Porras, whose district includes the Hammocks. "We haven’t seen something in this nature in decades."

Porras and Danton support the proposal from Miami-Dade commissioners, urging the legislature to create laws giving local governments more oversight over HOAs and county sheriffs the power to receive and investigate HOA complaints.

“And our State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle has done an amazing job, but we’re trying to make sure she has the correct tools and capabilities to make sure we catch the next Hammocks before it becomes a problem," Porras said.

The proposal also has bipartisan support, with Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones behind it.

"I support this resolution because our local governments and residents understand the unique needs of their respective communities," Jones said in a statement. "Control and oversight for a particular jurisdiction’s HOAs belong in those communities to ensure tailored solutions, more informed decisions, and strong local engagement."

As it stands now, homeowners can reach out to the Department of Business and Professional Review or an attorney for HOA issues, and with enough proof, that can escalate to the state attorney

“I think most people living in these associations are frustrated they feel like they have no one to talk to, nowhere to turn to, and that’s not good government," Porras said. "That’s not what the intention of these associations is for."

In the wake of the Hammocks fiasco, there have been multiple arrests and changes in law, and this proposal could lead to another.

“It’s wonderful if we can call an office that they can start an investigation that will put a stop to a lot of nonsense and a lot of bad actors," Danton said.