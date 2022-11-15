Former, Current Hammocks HOA Board Members Arrested for Theft, Racketeering

Current and former members of the Hammocks HOA board will be charged Tuesday for theft of funds from the association.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle will announce the arrests at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Five of the members were arrested Tuesday morning, NBC 6 has learned.

Among those arrested include 42-year-old Marglli Gallego, who faces 18 charges including racketeering and organized fraud and has a $1.06 million bond.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Jose Gonzalez, 45, faces four charges and has a $630,000 bond. Monica Ghilardi, 52, faces seven charges and has a $575,000 bond. Myriam Rodgers, 76, faces seven charges and has a $580,000 bond while Yoleidis Lopez, 47, faces one charge and a $10,000 bond.

Residents in the southwest Miami-Dade community have taking legal action against their homeowners association after a steep increase in fees. The action was done in March in an effort to stop a 400 percent increase in HOA fees.

“We’re gonna go to court to ask for help to put them out,” resident Ana Tanton said at the time. “We tried the election, it didn’t work…The Hammocks doesn’t deserve this. The people from The Hammocks, they don’t deserve this.”

Earlier this year, the lawyer representing the homeowners association told NBC 6 they hadn’t raised their fees in seven years.

“They’re catching up,” lawyer Hilton Napoleon said at the time.

Residents said the steep increase in HOA fees is forcing people to move away from the neighborhood, where some had lived for decades.