‘It's Unscrupulous': Homeowners in SW Miami-Dade Community Upset Over HOA Fee Hike

Neighbors who live in the Hammocks, a large southwest Miami-Dade community, are up in arms. They say their monthly association fees will increase astronomically.

“They’re basically pricing people out of their homes,” said resident Alan Chevel.

Chevel and his Cedar Landing neighbors are bracing for a major monthly hike in their HOA fees.

“We have a budget and if I cannot pay it, I might lose my house,” said Sara Faroy, another Cedar Landing resident.

Their subdivision is in the Hammocks. And starting March 1, the Hammocks Community Association will be increasing their monthly fees by about 300% from what they’ve been paying.

"This is more or less a working-class environment,” Chevel said. “People making ends meet. And to do something like that, to strap all the residents here. It’s not only unfair, it's unscrupulous.”

The amount does depend on which part of the Hammocks you live in.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

For Cedar Landing residents, for example, they’ve been paying $84 a month. Starting March 1, that will increase to $340 a month.

“They didn’t raise the association fees for seven years, so they’re basically catching up to where they should have already been,” said Hilton Napoleon, who represents the Hammocks Community Association.

“The increase, number one, is to make sure the association is maintained,” Napoleon said. "People were complaining about the maintenance of the association.”

He says that includes everything from landscaping and tree maintenance to maintaining all of the recreational facilities on the 3500-acre property.

He says the Hammocks directly manages about 18 of its 44 sub-associations. So communities like Cedar Landings, he says, saw both the neighborhood and mast assessments increase.

“You can’t get a sub-association and a master-association for $80 a month, that’s not feasible. They had to increase it,” Napoleon said.

Yudany Fernandez, who also represents the Hammocks Community Association, also sent NBC 6 a statement regarding the fee hike.

"Assessments are the only source of income for the community, and as living expenses increase, so do assessments," Fernandez said in a statement in part. "Additionally, the high number of delinquent owners compounded with the increase cost of living, resulted in this increase. Unfortunately after reviewing the cost of services required to maintain the association, the Board of Directors had no choice but to make this challenging decision in order to meet the obligations of the community."

Chaos ensued after residents who showed up at The Hammocks community association office to vote were turned away. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg reports

There’s still a trust issue for some in this community.

“I’m very concerned with how the voting went down,” Faroy said.

It comes after residents say they weren’t allowed to vote in the board elections earlier this year.

“The election monitor wrote in his report that it was chaos outside, so much so, that people were banging on the door and making threats,” Napoleon said. "And that point in time, the board made a tough decision to halt the election process and count the ballots that were already cast.”

Napoleon says residents were encouraged to vote by mail because of the pandemic. He says COVID protocols caused the in-person voting to move slowly that night and says some residents showed up with the intent to protest.