Storm Chances Across South Florida Friday Ahead of Weak Weekend Cold Front

After a gloomy and wet Friday morning, rain chances come down slightly for the afternoon.

Storm chances will become widely scattered with clouds making room for some sunshine to peek through.

Highs Friday will end up into the upper 80s and feel a touch more humid than the past few days.

As the weekend rolls around, rain chances end up to be just isolated with a weak cold front working through and again bringing our humidity levels down in time for Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the last day of the weekend.

The pleasant weather sticks around for the beginning half of our upcoming work week.