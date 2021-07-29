Afternoon Storm Chances Increase Thursday Across South Florida

Some residents and visitors across South Florida may think they are hearing the same forecast, but the area will once again be dodging showers and storms by the time Thursday afternoon rolls around.

Easily half of the area will see storms and some of these may trigger some isolated flooding. It'll be warm and muggy again too as highs hit the low 90s and feels like temperatures live above 100 degrees.

Rain chances dip as we head into Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The lowest rain chances hit this weekend where only about one in three of us will see rain.

The low 90s don't go anywhere, so find your cool spot, Boating and beach conditions should be just about perfect.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Rain chances may creep up yet again early next week.