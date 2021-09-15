Afternoon Storm Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida

South Florida will need to keep those umbrellas handy Wednesday with storm chances picking up and staying that way through the end of the work week.

The area can look for a few spotty showers early in the day with more in the way of storms during the afternoon. The storms will likely be inland from the coast with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will top out around 50%.

Late this week and weekend looks like more of the same with very little action early with even more in the way of afternoon storms. Rain chances will be a little higher, coming in around around 60%.

Early outdoor plans should play out perfectly. Highs will be near average, topping out around 90.