first alert weather

Afternoon Storm Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida

The storms will likely be inland from the coast with highs in the upper 80s

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will need to keep those umbrellas handy Wednesday with storm chances picking up and staying that way through the end of the work week.

The area can look for a few spotty showers early in the day with more in the way of storms during the afternoon. The storms will likely be inland from the coast with highs in the upper 80s.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Rain chances will top out around 50%.

Local

News You Should Know 44 mins ago

6 to Know: Woman Claims Man Posing as Military Officer Took Her Heart and Her Money

comcast rise 12 hours ago

Comcast RISE Offering $10,000 Grants to Small, Minority-Owned Businesses in Miami-Dade, Broward

Late this week and weekend looks like more of the same with very little action early with even more in the way of afternoon storms. Rain chances will be a little higher, coming in around around 60%.

Early outdoor plans should play out perfectly. Highs will be near average, topping out around 90.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us