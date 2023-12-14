AI app misused by Miami-Dade students to make inappropriate images of classmates: Police

Two male students from Pinecrest Cove Academy in Westchester became the focus of a police investigation after they were accused of misusing artificial intelligence software to manipulate images of their peers.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the two students used an A.I. application to create fictitious nude photos and superimposing the faces of several classmates.

“It has been traumatizing for all of the families,” Nadia Khan-Roberts, mother of one of the victims.

Police said boys and girls were among the victims.

NBC6 spoke to one of the victims Thursday, who did not want to be identified.

“My face was used without my consent,” said the student. “It makes me feel violated, I feel taken advantage [of] and I feel used.”

The incident happened off-campus during the Thanksgiving recess.

A few days later, school administrators became aware and sent a letter to parents stating in part:

“This behavior is unacceptable. We prioritize the privacy and well-being of all students, and we will not tolerate such actions. Upon learning of this situation, we reported it to law enforcement who are now conducting an in-depth investigation. The individuals responsible will be facing disciplinary action.”

The mother of one of the victims said the school suspended the boys involved for 10 days but she said that’s not enough.

“We want these boys to be expelled from the school, our daughters do not feel comfortable walking the same hallways with these boys who used their images in very inappropriate ways on a nude A.I. generator app,” said Khan-Roberts.

Currently, the boys responsible are not facing any criminal charges but the case is being reviewed by the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office.

In the meantime, one of the victims said she wants to see more education about the use of A.I. software.

“I think more of these students should be educated about using these apps but in the right way and not the wrong way,” she said.

NBC6 has reached out to Pinecrest Cove Academy and the Miami-Dade Police Department for more information on this case.