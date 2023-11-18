AI has put these jobs at risk in Florida

Artificial intelligence is well-known for its ability to make life easier for humans, but now there's a rising concern about it becoming a little too helpful.
AI is already replacing humans in certain workspaces, but now, we're getting a closer look at which positions in Florida will be affected the most.
Recent research by Florida Bet has revealed the odds of losing your job to AI in the Sunshine State.
The analysis covered Florida's most popular jobs and the risk of them getting taken over by AI.
Data revealed that office clerks, fast food workers and administrative assistants -- popular positions across the state -- are among those with the highest risk of being replaced by AI.
|Popularity of Job in Florida
|Job
|Number of Employees
|Average Salary
|Risk of Losing Job to AI
|5
|Office Clerks, General
|187,590
|$36,360
|100%
|10
|Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers
|120,910
|$29,940
|100%
|16
|Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Auditing Clerks
|92,730
|$38,570
|100%
|6
|Fast Food and Counter Workers
|178,960
|$22,170
|99%
|48
|Fast Food Cooks
|41,040
|$22,450
|98%
|12
|Secretaries and Administrative Assistants, Except Legal, Medical, and Executive
|113,450
|$37,010
|94%
|23
|Receptionists and Information Clerks
|72,920
|$29,290
|93%
|31
|Light Truck or Delivery Services Drivers
|59,380
|$36,700
|91%
|50
|Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators
|37,240
|$38,300
|90%
|34
|Medical Secretaries
|55,190
|$36,500
|89%
This comes shortly after a survey by Resume Builder found that four in ten companies will use AI interviews to hire new employees by 2024.
Job candidates will be asked questions they can submit through either text or video, before AI evaluates factors such as language proficiency -- and recommend standout candidates.
More than 1,000 employees involved in the hiring process at their companies were also surveyed -- with two in three believing that AI interviews will increase hiring efficiency.
More than half of those employees believe AI will eventually replace human hiring managers, according to Resume Builder.
When it comes for Floridians who don't have to worry as much about potentially losing their job to AI, police officers, electricians and registered nurses top the list.
|Popularity of Job in Florida
|Job
|Number of Employees
|Average Salary
|Risk of Losing Job to AI
|41
|Police and Sheriff's Patrol Officers
|45,360
|$61,970
|5%
|47
|Electricians
|41,130
|$47,750
|5%
|4
|Registered Nurses
|187,920
|$75,000
|10%
|28
|Elementary School Teachers, Except Special Education
|63,520
|$60,670
|12%
|37
|First-Line Supervisors of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers
|51,270
|$61,770
|14%
|38
|Secondary School Teachers, Except Special and Career/Technical Education
|50,920
|$60,940
|15%
|42
|Carpenters
|45,040
|$45,750
|18%
|32
|Management Analysts
|58,740
|$77,500
|19%
|36
|Lawyers
|54,740
|$100,420
|22%
|49
|Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses
|37,740
|$47,000
|26%
Florida Bet also compiled a list of the top 10 most popular jobs in Florida -- and listed their risk of being taken over by AI.
A retail salesperson proved to be the most popular in the Sunshine State, with a 66 percent risk of AI taking over and customer service representative came in as the second most popular job -- with an 82 percent chance of representatives losing their position due to AI.
|Popularity of Job in Florida
|Job
|Number of Employees
|Average Salary
|Risk of Losing Job to AI
|1
|Retail Salespersons
|293,350
|$27,990
|66%
|2
|Customer Service Representatives
|251,640
|$36,090
|82%
|3
|Cashiers
|203,420
|$22,970
|88%
|4
|Registered Nurses
|187,920
|$75,000
|10%
|5
|Office Clerks, General
|187,590
|$36,360
|100%
|6
|Fast Food and Counter Workers
|178,960
|$22,170
|99%
|7
|Stockers and Order Fillers
|177,600
|$29,570
|80%
|8
|Waiters and Waitresses
|170,290
|$22,290
|71%
|9
|General and Operations Managers
|167,050
|$78,660
|38%
|10
|Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers
|120,910
|$29,940
|100%