artificial intelligence

AI has put these jobs at risk in Florida

An analysis by Florida Bet covered the Sunshine State's most popular jobs and the risk of them getting taken over by AI.

By NBC6 and Victoria Jardine

NBC Universal, Inc.

Artificial intelligence is well-known for its ability to make life easier for humans, but now there's a rising concern about it becoming a little too helpful.

AI is already replacing humans in certain workspaces, but now, we're getting a closer look at which positions in Florida will be affected the most.

Recent research by Florida Bet has revealed the odds of losing your job to AI in the Sunshine State.

The analysis covered Florida's most popular jobs and the risk of them getting taken over by AI.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Data revealed that office clerks, fast food workers and administrative assistants -- popular positions across the state -- are among those with the highest risk of being replaced by AI.

Popularity of Job in FloridaJobNumber of EmployeesAverage SalaryRisk of Losing Job to AI
5Office Clerks, General187,590$36,360100%
10Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers120,910$29,940100%
16Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Auditing Clerks92,730$38,570100%
6Fast Food and Counter Workers178,960$22,17099%
48Fast Food Cooks41,040$22,45098%
12Secretaries and Administrative Assistants, Except Legal, Medical, and Executive113,450$37,01094%
23Receptionists and Information Clerks72,920$29,29093%
31Light Truck or Delivery Services Drivers59,380$36,70091%
50Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators37,240$38,30090%
34Medical Secretaries55,190$36,50089%
Research by: Florida Bet

This comes shortly after a survey by Resume Builder found that four in ten companies will use AI interviews to hire new employees by 2024.

Local

Broward 4 mins ago

Huey Magoo's holding a job fair ahead of holiday season

Florida 1 hour ago

What are the most popular specialty license plates in Florida?

Job candidates will be asked questions they can submit through either text or video, before AI evaluates factors such as language proficiency -- and recommend standout candidates.

More than 1,000 employees involved in the hiring process at their companies were also surveyed -- with two in three believing that AI interviews will increase hiring efficiency.

More than half of those employees believe AI will eventually replace human hiring managers, according to Resume Builder.

When it comes for Floridians who don't have to worry as much about potentially losing their job to AI, police officers, electricians and registered nurses top the list.

Popularity of Job in FloridaJobNumber of EmployeesAverage SalaryRisk of Losing Job to AI
41Police and Sheriff's Patrol Officers45,360$61,9705%
47Electricians41,130$47,7505%
4Registered Nurses187,920$75,00010%
28Elementary School Teachers, Except Special Education63,520$60,67012%
37First-Line Supervisors of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers51,270$61,77014%
38Secondary School Teachers, Except Special and Career/Technical Education50,920$60,94015%
42Carpenters45,040$45,75018%
32Management Analysts58,740$77,50019%
36Lawyers54,740$100,42022%
49Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses37,740$47,00026%
Research by: Florida Bet

Florida Bet also compiled a list of the top 10 most popular jobs in Florida -- and listed their risk of being taken over by AI.

A retail salesperson proved to be the most popular in the Sunshine State, with a 66 percent risk of AI taking over and customer service representative came in as the second most popular job -- with an 82 percent chance of representatives losing their position due to AI.

Popularity of Job in FloridaJobNumber of EmployeesAverage SalaryRisk of Losing Job to AI
1Retail Salespersons293,350$27,99066%
2Customer Service Representatives251,640$36,09082%
3Cashiers203,420$22,97088%
4Registered Nurses187,920$75,00010%
5Office Clerks, General187,590$36,360100%
6Fast Food and Counter Workers178,960$22,17099%
7Stockers and Order Fillers177,600$29,57080%
8Waiters and Waitresses170,290$22,29071%
9General and Operations Managers167,050$78,66038%
10Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers120,910$29,940100%
Research by: Florida Bet

This article tagged under:

artificial intelligenceFloridajobsAI
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us