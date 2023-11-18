AI has put these jobs at risk in Florida

Artificial intelligence is well-known for its ability to make life easier for humans, but now there's a rising concern about it becoming a little too helpful.

AI is already replacing humans in certain workspaces, but now, we're getting a closer look at which positions in Florida will be affected the most.

Recent research by Florida Bet has revealed the odds of losing your job to AI in the Sunshine State.

The analysis covered Florida's most popular jobs and the risk of them getting taken over by AI.

Data revealed that office clerks, fast food workers and administrative assistants -- popular positions across the state -- are among those with the highest risk of being replaced by AI.

Popularity of Job in Florida Job Number of Employees Average Salary Risk of Losing Job to AI 5 Office Clerks, General 187,590 $36,360 100% 10 Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers 120,910 $29,940 100% 16 Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Auditing Clerks 92,730 $38,570 100% 6 Fast Food and Counter Workers 178,960 $22,170 99% 48 Fast Food Cooks 41,040 $22,450 98% 12 Secretaries and Administrative Assistants, Except Legal, Medical, and Executive 113,450 $37,010 94% 23 Receptionists and Information Clerks 72,920 $29,290 93% 31 Light Truck or Delivery Services Drivers 59,380 $36,700 91% 50 Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators 37,240 $38,300 90% 34 Medical Secretaries 55,190 $36,500 89% Research by: Florida Bet

This comes shortly after a survey by Resume Builder found that four in ten companies will use AI interviews to hire new employees by 2024.

Job candidates will be asked questions they can submit through either text or video, before AI evaluates factors such as language proficiency -- and recommend standout candidates.

More than 1,000 employees involved in the hiring process at their companies were also surveyed -- with two in three believing that AI interviews will increase hiring efficiency.

More than half of those employees believe AI will eventually replace human hiring managers, according to Resume Builder.

When it comes for Floridians who don't have to worry as much about potentially losing their job to AI, police officers, electricians and registered nurses top the list.

Popularity of Job in Florida Job Number of Employees Average Salary Risk of Losing Job to AI 41 Police and Sheriff's Patrol Officers 45,360 $61,970 5% 47 Electricians 41,130 $47,750 5% 4 Registered Nurses 187,920 $75,000 10% 28 Elementary School Teachers, Except Special Education 63,520 $60,670 12% 37 First-Line Supervisors of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers 51,270 $61,770 14% 38 Secondary School Teachers, Except Special and Career/Technical Education 50,920 $60,940 15% 42 Carpenters 45,040 $45,750 18% 32 Management Analysts 58,740 $77,500 19% 36 Lawyers 54,740 $100,420 22% 49 Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses 37,740 $47,000 26% Research by: Florida Bet

Florida Bet also compiled a list of the top 10 most popular jobs in Florida -- and listed their risk of being taken over by AI.

A retail salesperson proved to be the most popular in the Sunshine State, with a 66 percent risk of AI taking over and customer service representative came in as the second most popular job -- with an 82 percent chance of representatives losing their position due to AI.