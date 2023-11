All lanes heading northbound on the Florida Turnpike are closed as Florida Highway Patrol conducts an investigation on a possible fatal crash in Broward on Saturday morning.

Video from the scene shows at least 3 vehicles with heavy front end damage.

Updated: Multi-vehicle crash in Broward County on Floridas Turnpike North, before Mile Marker 59. All lanes closed. Last updated at 08:17 AM. https://t.co/aazt113UBI — Florida's Turnpike (@fl511_turnpike) November 25, 2023

NBC6 has reached out to the FHP for confirmation of the status of the victims.