Davie Bank Robbery Suspect Caught at Miami-Dade Warehouse

A suspect in a Monday morning bank robbery in Davie was captured at a Miami-Dade warehouse, officials said.

Officers arrived at the scene of the TD Bank, located at 5943 Stirling Road in Davie, just before 10:30 a.m. where the suspected robber used a weapon to get an unknown amount of money, officials said.

A bomb squad responded to the bank and at one point a robot was seen approaching the bank's entrance.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a scene near 17800 Northwest Miami court where a GPS that was placed inside the bag of money had last pinged. The suspect was found inside a warehouse at the location and was arrested.

Officers found the bag of money inside a black Infiniti car with New York license plates located outside.

FBI officials said the vehicle was being searched. Officials have not released the suspect’s identity.

