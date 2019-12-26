Amazon

Amazon Opens 5th Florida Fulfillment Center in Deltona

Deltona is located between Orlando and Daytona Beach along Interstate 4

By Associated Press

Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon is opening its fifth fulfillment center in Florida.

The company announced Thursday it was opening a distribution hub in Deltona, Florida. Deltona is located between Orlando and Daytona Beach along Interstate 4.

The center will need 500 workers, who will earn $15 an hour or more, Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon already employs 13,500 workers in Florida at centers in Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

The company said it has invested more than $5 billion in Florida through local fulfillment centers and cloud infrastructure, research facilities and compensation to thousands of employees since 2013.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AmazonFloridaDeltona
