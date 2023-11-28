Amazon searching for office space in Miami as it seeks to grow business

Amazon is looking to expand business in South Florida.

A spokesperson confirmed to NBC6 on Tuesday that the company is searching for 50,000 square feet of office space in the Miami area.

The company said the leased space is part of its organic growth over the past few years in the region.

Amazon currently has more than 400 corporate and tech employees assigned to its existing office locations in the Miami area, but this would be the first base location in the city.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced his plans to move to Miami after purchasing a house in Indian Creek, also called 'Billionaire Bunker.'

Bloomberg News reported that Bezos purchased a mansion in the area known as “Billionaire Bunker” for $79 million. The man-made, 300-acre barrier island in Biscayne Bay has been home to some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and business.