Amazon founder Jeff Bezos moving to Miami's ‘Billionaire Bunker'

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos is heading to the Sunshine State, after spending nearly three decades in Seattle.

In a Thursday night Instagram post, the 59-year-old announced plans to return to Miami — where he spent his high school years — to be closer to his parents and his partner, Lauren Sánchez.

Seattle has been Bezos' home since 1994, when he started Amazon out of his garage.

The Instagram post includes a brief video tour led by Bezos of Amazon's first office, with his father behind the camera.

Bezos stepped down as the CEO of Amazon, still based in Seattle, almost three years ago and said in his social media post that operations for his rocket company, Blue Origin, are “increasingly shifting” to Cape Canaveral, which is about 200 miles north of Miami.

“As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me,” Bezos wrote Thursday, noting that he's lived in Seattle longer than he's lived anywhere else.

Bezos, one of the wealthiest people in the world today, has lavish properties in Miami, which has already attracted some other big names in tech over recent years.

Bloomberg News reported in October that Bezos had purchased a mansion in the area known as “Billionaire Bunker” for $79 million, just two months after buying a neighboring estate for $68 million.

Both mansions are in Indian Creek, an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami.

Celebrity neighbors include Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.