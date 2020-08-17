Missing Child Alert Issued for 13-Year-Old Girl Out of Boynton Beach

A missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old-girl missing out of Boynton Beach in Palm Beach County.

London Gordon was last seen close to the 3600 block of High Ridge Way wearing a white shirt and gray athletic pants.

Gordon is Black with brown eyes and brown hair, reaching about 4 feet, 9 inches in height.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774 or the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story mistakenly characterized the alert as an AMBER Alert.