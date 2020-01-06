Amber Alert Issued for Missing Broward County Child

An Amber Alert was issued for a child missing from his Broward County home since this past weekend.

Officials say that three-year-old Ky’lon Walters was last seen on Saturday near the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and 8th Street in Pompano Beach wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

FDLE and Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say he may be in the company of 21-year-old Anthony Jennings, who police say has a large neck tattoo, and the two may be traveling in a black Lincoln car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FDLE or the Broward Sheriff’s Office.