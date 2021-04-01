Florida

Amber Alert Issued for Children Abducted in North Florida

The two children and two adults may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with Florida license plate number IS0 8VN

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Police are looking for two young children who were abducted from a North Florida city.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans, who were last seen Wednesday in Lake City.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jaxson is 3’4” tall and weighs 50 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange shirt while Lucy is 3’ tall and weighs 30 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

THE 6IX: Thousands Switch Political Parties After Capitol Riot, Complete Guide to Marlins Opening Day

coronavirus vaccine 17 hours ago

Florida Governor DeSantis to Get COVID-19 Vaccine This Week

The children were abducted by 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni Jones. Police did not confirm Evans’ relationship to the children but did say he is 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds with sandy colored hair and brown eyes. Jones is 4’11” tall and weighs 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

All four may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with Florida license plate number IS0 8VN.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FDLE, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

This article tagged under:

FloridaAmber Alertcolumbia county
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us