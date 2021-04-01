Amber Alert Issued for Children Abducted in North Florida

Police are looking for two young children who were abducted from a North Florida city.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans, who were last seen Wednesday in Lake City.

Jaxson is 3’4” tall and weighs 50 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange shirt while Lucy is 3’ tall and weighs 30 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The children were abducted by 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni Jones. Police did not confirm Evans’ relationship to the children but did say he is 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds with sandy colored hair and brown eyes. Jones is 4’11” tall and weighs 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

All four may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with Florida license plate number IS0 8VN.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FDLE, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office or 911.