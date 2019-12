Florida Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for two children last seen in the Jacksonville area Sunday.

In a press release, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 6-year-old Braxton Williams wast last seen wearing a red sweater with blue jeans. 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams was last seen wearing wearing a grey sweatshirt and black leggings.

**B.O.L.O.** #JSO seeks missing children - Braxton (6) and Bri'ya (5) Williams. They were last seen in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street around 11:30 a.m. Please call JSO immediately at 904-630-0500 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/654cjieadU — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 15, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call FDLE, or Jacksonville police.