Animal Cruelty Suspected After Dead Cat Discovered in Miami Beach

Police have launched an animal cruelty investigation after a dead cat was discovered Thursday in Miami Beach.

Officers responded at around 11 a.m. to the 1500 block of Euclid Avenue after someone called about the cat.

A photo posted on Facebook showed the deceased cat on the ground next to spilled cat food. A sign taped to its body said, "Feeding the cats is prohibited in this property!!! Cameras are always recording! This is a private property. Do not feed the cats!!!!"

The kitten was taken to a local animal hospital and a full necropsy will be conducted by Miami-Dade Animal Services to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.