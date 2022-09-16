Annual Telethon to Benefit League Against Cancer Returns Saturday

NBC 6 sister station Telemundo 51 will produce the annual telethon to benefit the League Against Cancer on Saturday, September 17, for the 24th consecutive year.

The event will air live from 7 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. on air on Telemundo 51, and its digital platforms Telemundo51.com, the Telemundo 51 app, as well as Roku, Amazon Fire and AppleTV.

Telemundo 51 has produced the telethon for 24 consecutive years to raise money for the League Against Cancer which offers tests and treatments for cancer patients who don't have financial resources or health insurance to cover the high cost of treatment.

Some of the performers taking to the stage are Albita, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymée Nuviola, Celia Cruz All Stars, Diago, Lissette, Lena, Malena Burke and Proyecto Uno.

The telethon will be hosted live by Telemundo 51's Daisy Ballmajó, Fausto Malavé, Marilys Llanos, Mariana Rodríguez and Alejandro Isturiz, Alejandra Molina and Gloria Ordaz.

For more information visit this link