Argument Over Political Views Leads to Shots Fired in Doral

An argument over political views led to shots fired Friday afternoon in Doral as President Donald Trump attended an event blocks away.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Dade County Elections Department on Northwest 87th Avenue, said Rey Valdez of the Doral Police Department.

Two men got into an argument and one of them discharged his firearm, Valdez said. There were no injuries and the man was detained. Further information was not available.

At the time of the shooting, protesters and supporters were in the area as Trump was at the U.S. Southern Command for an event to review the advance of a counternarcotics operation in the Caribbean.