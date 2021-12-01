Arrest Made in 1983 Cold Case Murder of Broward County Woman

Police have arrested a suspect in the cold case murder of a Broward County woman who was killed while waiting for a train nearly four decades ago.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 59-year-old Ralph Williams, charging him with first-degree murder with a weapon.

He is expected to be extradited to Palm Beach County in the coming days.

According to detectives from the Delray Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Carla Lowe was waiting for an Amtrak train when she was beaten to death on November 13th, 1983. Her body was later found just north of Atlantic Avenue.

Det. Todd Clancy said a fingerprint recently analyzed from the scene positively identified Williams, who used to live in South Florida before moving to Jacksonville, as a suspect.

Clancy worked with former detectives from the department on the case, adding the new technology is what helped them find the suspect.

"I would also like to thank the detectives who worked this case in 1983, because they deserve most if not all the recognition," Clancy said. "If it wasn't for their documentation and hard work back in 1983, we would not have all the information that we have today."

Detectives said there was no connection between Lowe and Williams and a motive is unknown at this time.