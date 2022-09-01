Arrest Warrant Issued for Father of Missing Miami-Dade Child

Police have issued an arrest warrant Thursday for the father of a Miami-Dade child who's been missing for days.

Jorge Gabriel Morales, 45, is wanted for the interference of custody and concealing a minor contrary to a court order in connection with the disappearance of 6-year-old Jorge "Jo Jo" Morales, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

On Saturday morning, the child was picked up from his mother's home by his father and paternal grandmother "in accordance with a court time sharing order," police said.

The elder Jorge Morales never returned the child back home, violating court orders. The child's mother then reported his disappearance to police and told NBC 6 that she wasn't able to contact her ex-husband and that everything was gone from his apartment.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Wednesday for the 6-year-old.

"Investigators have not been able to locate the father and are concerned for the safety of the child due to the possible need of services," Miami-Dade Police said in a news release.

Yanet Concepcion, the mother, said her son has autism.

Six-year-old Morales is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

His father, 45 years old, is 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and eyes. His mother, Lilliam Morales, is 68 years old.

The car they were in is a 2006 gray Ford Expedition XLT, with Florida tag CSIU53.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-596-8176, Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS, or 911.