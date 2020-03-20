coronavirus outbreak

Arsht Center Says Guest at March 12 Hamilton Show Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Center suspended all shows and closed to the public on Friday, March 13

Robin Hill

The Adrienne Arsht Center has notified that a guest who was in attendance at a presentation of Hamilton on Thursday, March 12 tested positive for COVID-19.

"This was the Arsht Center's final performance that week," CEO Johann Zietsman wrote in an email. "We have had no other audience members in the building since then. At this time, this is the only case of which we are aware."

Zietsman also said the individual who tested positive had no symptoms the night of the performance, but began developing them two days later and sought medical care.

Prior to the March 12 performance, Zietsman wrote, the Arsht Center had already implemented "active measures to minimize the risk of illness," such as increased cleaning protocols and hygiene practices.

The Center closed to the public at the end of the day on Friday, March 13.

