As COVID-19 Cases Spike in South Florida Here is What You Need to Know to Get Tested, Vaccinated

As Florida's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike, local health officials and the state's governor are urging people to get vaccinated.

According to figures released Friday, the number of reported cases in Florida have nearly doubled, from 23,000 to 45,000. One statistic released by the White House estimated that 20% of new cases last week occurred in Florida.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

If you or someone you know has come in contact with an individual infected with COVID-19, here is where you can get tested for the virus.

Miami-Dade County

Click here to access the COVID-19 testing site finder in Miami-Dade County.

Broward County

Click here for a list of testing sites in Broward County.

Monroe County

Click here for a complete list of testing locations in Monroe County.

Where Can I Get Vaccinated?

If you are negative for the virus and have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccine, here is where you can get your shot.

Miami-Dade County

Click here to access Miami-Dade County's COVID-19 vaccine finder for a vaccination center near you.

Broward County

Click here to find a vaccine site if you live in Broward County.

Monroe County

Click here for vaccine information in Monroe County from the Florida Department of Health.