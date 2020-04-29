As South Florida Gradually Reopens, Will It Have Impact on Crime?

While it could be just coincidence, the first day when some of the COVID-19 restrictions were finally loosened also proved to be a violent day in South Florida.

First in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office, homicide detectives responded after a man and woman were found dead inside a home off Stardust Drive in North Lauderdale. BSO says the circumstances behind the deaths are being investigated.

Then in Southwest Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the torso in Richmond Heights.

Miami-Dade Police told us the “subjects” were on bicycles and had some sort of argument with the 16-year-old. Police say shots were fired and the subjects on bicycles took off. We still don’t know who pulled the trigger or why.

NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports on a 16-year-old boy who was shot in Richmond Heights.

Then just a few hours later, near Southwest 10th Terrace, Miami-Dade police responded another shooting call, which left neighbors there on edge.

“I’m shocked because you never see this here,” said Andriana Zambrana, who lives in the area.

Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found a man dead inside a car from an apparent gunshot wound.

“At the moment we have three persons detained pending the outcome of the investigation,” said Det. Chris Thomas. “We’re trying to ascertain exactly what happened here.”

A previous report from NBC 6 showed some police departments were seeing double digit drops in crime, while everyone has been sheltering in place. But as things begin to reopen, the question remains, will it have an impact on crime? However, correlation doesn’t necessarily mean causation.

So far, there have been no charges filed in any of these cases.