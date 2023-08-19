Miami

At least 1 man injured after shooting in Miami neighborhood

Paramedics were seen loading one man onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person was injured in a Miami shooting involving two men on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they got a call at around 4 pm about a shooting on Northwest 12th Avenue involving two men who were possibly inside a car.

Officials blocked off the road from 40th Street to 45th Street while conducting their investigation of the incident.

There are many homes in the area, and residents came outside to see what was going on. Many of them were shaken up and did not want to speak on camera.

No immediate details were available regarding who was responsible for the shooting, who the victims are, or a possible motive.

