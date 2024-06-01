Cyclist struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes

Authorities said they were investigating after a driver struck and killed a cyclist Saturday morning in Lauderdale Lakes.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. 441 just north of Oakland Park Boulevard.

Images from the scene showed a bicycle on the ground along with a car with significant damage to its front end.

Paramedics took the unidentified victim to the hospital, but they did not survive.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately say if charges would be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.