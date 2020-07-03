Miami-Dade

At Least 12 Families Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Little Havana Building

No injuries were reported at this time

Crews spent much of early Friday morning putting out a massive fire that broke out in a Little Havana apartment building.

Miami Fire Rescue says the fire broke out before 3 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 7th Street and 10th Avenue, with at least a dozen families displaced as a result.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Investigators said the fire caused major damage to the electrical room, which caused the displacement of residents. The Red Cross is at the scene helping the families at this time.

