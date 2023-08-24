Miami

Atlanta man arrested at PortMiami cruise ship terminal on child porn charges

Michael Fanning, 47, was arrested Wednesday on five counts of possession of sexual performance by a child material, an arrest report said

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Atlanta man was arrested after authorities said multiple child pornography videos were discovered on his phone at a cruise ship terminal at PortMiami.

Michael Fanning, 47, was arrested Wednesday on five counts of possession of sexual performance by a child material, an arrest report said.

Michael Fanning
Miami-Dade Corrections
Michael Fanning

According to the report, Fanning was taken into custody at the Virgin Voyages terminal by a U.S. Border Protection agent.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The agent had searched Fanning's phone and found three videos showing child pornography, the report said. A further search revealed two more videos, the report said.

Fanning spoke with investigators and said he had numerous videos saved on his phone in a folder named "Y" and said the "folder was used to categorize the pornography as young," the report said.

Fanning told investigators the videos in the folder had been screen recorded via Twitter, now known as X, according to the report.

Local

Miami-Dade County 3 hours ago

Serial burglar duo accused of multiple thefts in Hialeah, Miami Springs: Police

Miami Gardens 5 hours ago

Husband on the run after shooting wife in Miami Gardens: Police

Authorities arrested Fanning and booked him into jail. He appeared in court Thursday where he was granted a $25,000 bond and appointed a public defender.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us