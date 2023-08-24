Atlanta man arrested at PortMiami cruise ship terminal on child porn charges

An Atlanta man was arrested after authorities said multiple child pornography videos were discovered on his phone at a cruise ship terminal at PortMiami.

Michael Fanning, 47, was arrested Wednesday on five counts of possession of sexual performance by a child material, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Michael Fanning

According to the report, Fanning was taken into custody at the Virgin Voyages terminal by a U.S. Border Protection agent.

The agent had searched Fanning's phone and found three videos showing child pornography, the report said. A further search revealed two more videos, the report said.

Fanning spoke with investigators and said he had numerous videos saved on his phone in a folder named "Y" and said the "folder was used to categorize the pornography as young," the report said.

Fanning told investigators the videos in the folder had been screen recorded via Twitter, now known as X, according to the report.

Authorities arrested Fanning and booked him into jail. He appeared in court Thursday where he was granted a $25,000 bond and appointed a public defender.