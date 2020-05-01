Miami-Dade

ATM Left Damaged in Parking Lot After Alleged Kendall Robbery Attempt

Reports say the incident took place at a Bank of America drive-thru location near the intersection of Southwest 95th Court and 54th Street in Kendall

Police are searching for three men they believe may be involved in the alleged attempt to steal an ATM machine from a Southwest Miami-Dade bank early Friday morning.

Reports say the incident took place at a Bank of America drive-thru location near the intersection of Southwest 95th Court and 54th Street in Kendall, where officers arrived to find the machine damaged in the middle of a parking lot.

Two black men reportedly were seen trying to take the machine in a dark colored truck before fleeing. A third man allegedly arrived in a black van wearing dark colored clothing before leaving as well.

Miami-Dade Police have not released any additional details on who they are looking for or if any money was taken from the machine.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.

