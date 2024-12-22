Juvenile injured in reported shooting in Pompano Beach neighborhood

Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Pompano Beach on Sunday that left a juvenile hospitalized.

The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of the 1400 block of Northwest 6th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded to a shooting call and found the juvenile victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There was a large law enforcement presence in the area with a portion of the street closed off with yellow crime scene tape.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots then seeing a young man or teen running toward them for help before collapsing on the ground.

No other details have been released but the incident remains under investigation.

