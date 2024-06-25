Authorities searching for paddleboarder who went missing in Key Biscayne

Authorities are searching for a paddleboarder who went missing near Miami Monday evening.
The 29-year-old paddleboarder, Luciano, was last seen around 5:15 p.m. near Cape Florida on Pines Canal in Key Biscayne, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.
He was on an aqua and orange paddleboard, wearing a light gray long sleeve "reef cheefs" rash guard and gray sports shorts.
Luciano is 6-foot-2, about 200 pounds, with dark brown hair and a beard.
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
Footage from Chopper 6 showed Miami-Dade Police and Coast Guard helicopters searching for Luciano on Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-365-5555.