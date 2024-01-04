Authorities searching for woman who disappeared from Fort Lauderdale airport

Authorities are searching for a woman who vanished from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on New Year's Eve.

Dieula Jean Pierre, 25, was last seen at the airport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

She was last spotted near 300 Terminal Drive, wearing a blue and white dress and black hooded sweatshirt.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen 25 y/o Dieula Jean Pierre? She was last seen on 12/31 at FLL. Jean Pierre is 5’2” tall & weighs 110 pounds. She was wearing a blue & white dress & a black hooded sweatshirt. She only speaks Creole. Call 954-321-4268 with info. https://t.co/PEgxSqxCOH pic.twitter.com/AGsNLxP9kW — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 4, 2024

Officials on Thursday released a photo of Jean Pierre, who they said is around 5-foot-2, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to Jean Pierre’s family, she suffers from mental illness and only speaks Creole.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4268.