Pompano Beach

Authorities seen digging at Pompano Beach home amid investigation

The digging lasted for most of the day at a home on Southeast 15th Street near Northeast 19th Terrace

By Kim Wynne

Authorities were seen digging in the back yard of a Pompano Beach home Monday amid an investigation.

The digging lasted for most of the day at a home on Southeast 15th Street near Northeast 19th Terrace.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed crews digging up dirt behind the home with tents and a blue tarp set up.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials have released few details, only confirming that they were conducting an active and ongoing criminal investigation.

Someone who lives in the home said it's a halfway house for sober living, and that several people currently live there.

That person also said crews have been digging for about a week.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

