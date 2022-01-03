Average 2021 Gas Prices in Florida Reach Highest Numbers in Seven Years: AAA

In a year dominated by higher prices at the gas pump, Florida drivers saw numbers that hadn't been seen in nearly a decade.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in 2021 was $2.93, up 82 cents from the year before.

"Since it began, the pandemic has caused a rollercoaster ride for prices at the pump. For now, it appears these higher gas prices will hang around well into 2022," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

It's the highest average for a gallon of gas in Florida since 2014, when the average gallon costs $3.34.

"Motorists should expect continued volatility at the pump, as prices will likely ebb and flow, based on news about the pandemic and its implications on global supply and demand," Jenkins said.

Fort Lauderdale had the third highest current average in the state at $3.27 a gallon. West Palm Beach was the highest at $3.42 a gallon while Crestview, located in Florida's panhandle, was the lowest at $3.08.