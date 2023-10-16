Average gas prices in Florida drop to lowest levels in 3 months: AAA

Drivers across the state of Florida are enjoying the lowest prices for a gallon of gas in three months, AAA reported.

The average price for a gallon of gas was $3.32 Monday – down 15 cents from last week and 31 cents from one month ago, AAA reported.

Gas prices are still up six cents from a year ago.

"The discount at the pump has largely been driven by falling oil prices," AAA's Mark Jenkins said. "However, the downward trend could stall soon. Ongoing geopolitical tensions allowed oil prices to regain some strength last week, though they remain below price levels we saw three weeks ago.

In Miami, the average price was $3.41 per gallon – down nine cents from last week and 26 cents from one month ago.

In Fort Lauderdale, the average prices was $3.38 per gallon Monday – down 12 cents from last week and 31 cents from one month ago.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas