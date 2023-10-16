Average gas prices in Florida drop to lowest levels in 3 months: AAA

Drivers across the state of Florida are enjoying the lowest prices for a gallon of gas in three months, AAA reported.
The average price for a gallon of gas was $3.32 Monday – down 15 cents from last week and 31 cents from one month ago, AAA reported.
Gas prices are still up six cents from a year ago.
"The discount at the pump has largely been driven by falling oil prices," AAA's Mark Jenkins said. "However, the downward trend could stall soon. Ongoing geopolitical tensions allowed oil prices to regain some strength last week, though they remain below price levels we saw three weeks ago.
In Miami, the average price was $3.41 per gallon – down nine cents from last week and 26 cents from one month ago.
In Fort Lauderdale, the average prices was $3.38 per gallon Monday – down 12 cents from last week and 31 cents from one month ago.
You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.
Getting started
- Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.
- Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."
- Enter your email and zip code
- You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.
Picking gas
- Tap the "find gas" tab on the bottom of your screen.
- You'll be able to pick which fuel type you prefer. GasBuddy lets you filter for regular, midgrade, premium, diesel, UNL88 and E85.
- The app shows a list of stations and their prices from low to high. It also tells you the range of prices. For example, in one Los Angeles area, prices range from $4.99 to $5.99.
- You can filter by payment method, ratings, brands and amenities, like restrooms or stations that are open 24/7.
- Once you settle on a station, you can click on the one you want. That will show you its full address, directions, ratings, reviews and amenities.
- The app will also ask you to report gas prices at the station, so you can help others get accurate information.