Baby Left in Car to Die After Mother is Shot Dead in Orlando

A 1-year-old baby was found dead possibly from heat exposure in a car where her mother was shot dead, and both of them were found days later at a parking lot.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says detectives are searching for Doujon Duwayne Griffiths, 21, who is considered a person of interest in the deaths of the mother and the baby. Police secured an arrest warrant for Griffiths in the shooting of the baby’s father in the same car earlier this week in Orlando, Florida.

The father was found wounded on Tuesday and rushed to a hospital. A family member contacted law enforcement on Thursday, saying relatives had not been able to reach the shooting victim's girlfriend and the baby. Deputies were sent to the couples' apartment but found no one there and nothing amiss.

When the father regained consciousness later that day, he told investigators that Griffiths was a friend who had been staying with them had shot him during an argument and driven off with his girlfriend, Massania Malcolm, 20, and baby, only identified as Jordania. Both mother and baby were found later on Thursday dead at a parking lot.

“The suspect allegedly left that baby to die in that car," Sheriff Mina said at a Friday news conference. “It's disgusting. It's truly an evil person. Whoever did that is going to have to pay for those crimes.”