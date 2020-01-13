‘Bad Boys’ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Named Honorary Miami Police Officers

“Bad Boys” Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are Miami cops on the screen – but now they’re Miami police officers off the screen, too.

The pair were named honorary police officers by Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

“They’ve earned their police badges and are always welcome here in Miami,” the Miami Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Smith and Lawrence also received another accolade – keys to the city.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence received the key to the city and were named Honorary police officers by Mayor Francis Suarez and Chief Jorge Colina. They’ve earned their police badges and are always welcome here in Miami. pic.twitter.com/qdiAvWmh3F — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 13, 2020

“As long as we’ve been “Bad Boys,” that’s the first time we’ve received honorary badges,” Smith said with a smile.

Smith and Lawrence were among a bevy of stars who attended the “Bad Boys For Life” premiere at the Regal South Beach Theater in Miami Beach Sunday.

The film follows the story of two Miami narcotics detectives – played by Smith and Lawrence – as they band together “for one last ride.”

The movie hits theaters Friday.