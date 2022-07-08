Bad Bunny Fans Line Up In Puerto Rico To Score Tickets For Surprise Show

Bad Bunny fans in Puerto Rico are camping out to score a ticket to three of his shows after he went live on his Instagram making the announcement.

During his Instagram live Saturday he said that will perform July 28, 29 and 30 at the Choli to kick off his stadium tour which officially starts on Aug. 5 at Campus Stadium in Orlando and will make 15 U.S. stops.

As soon as fans heard the news, people started lining up outside the venue as early as Friday at 10 a.m. to buy tickets.

People in line can only purchase up to four tickets that range from $15 to $150.

Bad Bunny is scheduled to perform in South Florida on Aug. 12 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.